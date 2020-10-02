https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/02/editor-in-chief-of-chinese-state-run-news-outlet-deleted-this-tweet-about-the-trumps-getting-coronavirus/

After it was reported that President Trump and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, the editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times had a tweet that garnered some attention:

As you can see above, the tweet was eventually gone:

Here’s what it said:

That took some brass ones.

That deleted tweet was soon replaced by a retweet with a softer tone from a Chinese government official:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...