Eleanor Penny, a former Editor at the George Soros-funded Open Democracy outlet and contributor to a host of mainstream media outlets including The Independent and Vice, tweeted she hopes President Trump “dies from anything,” in response to him testing positive for COVID-19.

Penny’s remarks come amidst a barrage of tweets from left-wing Twitter users including former Hillary Clinton staffers expressing “hope” for President Trump to die from the virus.

In full, Penny tweeted:

“I don’t hope Trump dies from Covid. I hope he dies from anything, I’m really not fussy. He’s made it clear he wants people like me dead, Im just returning the favour x.”

He’s made it clear he wants people like me dead, Im just returning the favour x — Eleanor Penny (@eleanorkpenny) October 2, 2020

The U.K.-based writer followed the two tweets with mockery of a Twitter user who called her wishing death upon the President “sick”:

Penny served as an Associate Editor at openDemocracy, a far-left media outlet funded by globalist megadonor George Soros’s Open Society Foundation. OpenDemocracy has also published articles by Soros.

The Independent has also published Penny’s writings, including opinion pieces entitled “The far right say they love free speech – but the attack on Owen Jones shows they hate a critical press,” “Labour has lost this election – but the mass movement they’ve created is unstoppable,” and “Comrades Cardi and Britney have shown how celebrities should respond to coronavirus.”

Vice also counts Penny’s articles on its site, including an article entitled “The Way Race Has Been Used in This Election Has Been a Complete Shitshow.”

Penny has written extensively for New Statesman, including an article on how “Hustlers is a refreshing example of changing attitudes to sex work,” and formerly hosted a podcast for the outlet.

On her personal website, she describes herself as a “regular commentator on TV and radio” on networks such as Sky News, Al Jazeera, France24, BBC Newsnight, talkRadio, and LBC. Penny identifies herself as a “creative writing teacher, giving workshops and lessons for seasoned poets, novices, and everyone in between.”

