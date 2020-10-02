https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/enough-enough-sign-petition-boycott-trump-hater-chris-wallace-fox-news-sunday/

On Tuesday night Chris Wallace joined Joe Biden to tag-team on President Trump in the first presidential debate.

It was a disgusting display.

Chris Wallace did everything he could to interrupt, condemn, correct and even lecture the President of the United States!

Wallace, a DC elitist, consciously attempted to flip the election to Joe Biden and the radical Marxists in the Democrat Party.

This wasn’t a surprise.

Chris Wallace hates Trump. He has been against Trump since the billionaire businessman announced his run for president.

Not only did Wallace attack the President but he would not allow President Trump discuss his amazing records or successes as President of the United States.

Wallace hates Trump and his supporters.

Wallace has NO RESPECT for Trump nation.

Enough is Enough.

Today we are launching a petition to Boycott Trump-Hater Chris Wallace and FOX News Sunday.

We refuse to support this Trump hater.

We plan on sending our total signatures to FOX News.

