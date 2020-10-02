https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/ex-hillary-clinton-spokeswoman-expresses-death-wish-president/

President Trump’s confirmation that he and first lady Melania Trump have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 has unleashed a new round of Trump Derangement Syndrome symptoms.

Former Barack Obama staffer and Hillary Clinton national spokeswoman Zara Rahim wrote on Twitter, “I hope he dies.”

When @michaelmalice and @KurtSchlichter tell you: *They want you dead but will settle for your submission* …they are not exaggerating. Former @BarackObama staffer and @HillaryClinton 2016 national spokeswoman right here: pic.twitter.com/i76hxJyhmQ — Tom Sauer 🇺🇸 ⚓️ 💣 (@thomasbsauer) October 2, 2020

English television personality Piers Morgan called Rahim’s tweet “shocking & shameful.”

Shocking & shameful.

This now deleted tweet was the reaction to President Trump testing positive for Covid-19 from @ZaraRahim – former Obama White House staffer and Hillary Clinton’s former 2016 National Spokeswoman. pic.twitter.com/FKYGGPfWf9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2020

Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS, was captured in a video montage posted on Twitter by Blaze TV reporter Elijah Schaffer.

pic.twitter.com/3nMNlxl5Q8 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 31, 2020

“I will go and take Trump out tonight,” said Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “I don’t know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be.”

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “Show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.”

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said, “When they go low, we kick.”

An MSNBC personality said of Trump, “I’d like to punch him in the face.”

Joe Biden once said that if he and President Trump were in high school together, he’d “take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Actor Johnny Depp asked, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

A commentator on MSNBC said, “They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump.”

And there was, “Where is John Wilkes Boothe when you need him?”

Comedian Kathy Griffin held up a faked bloody head of a decapitated Donald Trump, and Madonna said, “I have thought at awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

The Twitter news aggregating site Twitchy called it the most important video of 2020.

The threats also have been extended to Trump supporters.

The former CEO of Twitter, Dick Costolo, a multimillionaire, says those who disagree with him politically should be shot.

On Twitter, he said: “Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I’ll happily provide video commentary.”

“This is a direct threat of murder posted on Twitter. So will they shut down his account?” asked the Gateway Pundit.

Commentator Mike Cernovich also weighed in.

This isn’t a nobody. This is a near billionaire. Former Twitter CEO. He wants to MURDER people he doesn’t agree with poltically. This is how 90% of Big Tech thinks. They won’t stop at bans. Here is what they want, in their own words: https://t.co/QFf55igwhP pic.twitter.com/FIyijJO8bD — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 1, 2020

“This isn’t a nobody. This is a near billionaire. Former Twitter CEO. He wants to MURDER people he doesn’t agree with poltically. (sic). This is how 90% of Big Tech thinks. They won’t stop at bans.”

