https://www.dailywire.com/news/ex-staffers-for-obama-hillary-warren-appear-to-attack-trump-over-covid-19-i-hope-he-dies

Ex-staffers for former President Barack Obama and for the failed presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren appeared to mock and attack President Donald Trump on Thursday night following the news that he had contracted COVID-19.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions,” the statement continued. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Zara Rahim, a former Obama administration official who also worked on Clinton’s presidential campaign, appeared to reference the president’s diagnosis on Twitter, writing: “It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the past four years, but, I hope he ✨ dies ✨”

Zara Rahim used to work for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. https://t.co/EXazlnWwbF pic.twitter.com/ildHZs4cX2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 2, 2020

Rahim also retweeted someone who wrote “No” in response to the following tweet from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow: “God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere. This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone. We must get its spread under control. Enough.”

Rahim added: “2 thoughts •I’m totally blown away by the almost instant conspiracy theories coming from the LEFT • i don’t get the upside of faking a positive result 33 days before the election *if* he’s interested in a 2nd term. Announcing quarantine to a base who think COVID is fake, WHY? *Let me be clear* I put absolutely nothing out of the realm of possibility with this f***er, but as a strategist maybe I am blind to the f***ery.”

*Let me be clear* I put absolutely nothing out of the realm of possibility with this fucker, but as a strategist maybe I am blind to the fuckery. — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) October 2, 2020

Former Obama official Andy Slavitt just before Trump announced that he had the virus: “He must be quarantining because he doesn’t want to pass the hoax on to anyone else.”

He must be quarantining because he doesn’t want to pass the hoax on to anyone else. — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) October 2, 2020

Former Warren campaign staffer Max Berger wrote: “Praying Our President doesn’t die of the preventable illness that he inflicted upon millions of Americans.”

Praying Our President doesn’t die of the preventable illness that he inflicted upon millions of Americans. 🥰🥰🥰🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 2, 2020

“I can’t think of anything more distasteful than wishing death upon another human, except maybe causing preventable mass death because you don’t want to damage the stock market or your reelection chances,” Berger continued. “All jokes aside, I hope the President injects himself with bleach.”

“Trump did this to himself,” he continued. “He inflicted this same misfortune upon millions of others. He’s a corrupt, white supremacist criminal who’s responsible for more American deaths than 9/11 and the wars in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and WWI combined. No one should feel bad for him.”

I can’t think of anything more distasteful than wishing death upon another human, except maybe causing preventable mass death because you don’t want to damage the stock market or your reelection chances. — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 2, 2020

Trump did this to himself. He inflicted this same misfortune upon millions of others. He’s a corrupt, white supremacist criminal who’s responsible for more American deaths than 9/11 and the wars in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and WWI combined. No one should feel bad for him. — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 2, 2020

Berger continued: “I hope everyone will respond to the news that Trump has the virus with the same amount of tact and compassion he would show to you. I hope the virus treats Trump as well as he’s treated everyone his whole life. I hope Trump gets the kind of medical treatment he’s been trying to deny to millions of Americans. I hope we express exactly as much public sympathetic for Trump’s plight as he has for the 200,000 families who’ve lost someone to this pandemic. Who’s pain matters is a political question. Who we should sympathize with is a political question. Trump has destroyed millions of lives. He deserves none of our sympathy.”

I hope everyone will respond to the news that Trump has the virus with the same amount of tact and compassion he would show to you. — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 2, 2020

I hope Trump gets the kind of medical treatment he’s been trying to deny to millions of Americans. — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 2, 2020

Who’s pain matters is a political question. Who we should sympathize with is a political question. Trump has destroyed millions of lives. He deserves none of our sympathy. — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 2, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

