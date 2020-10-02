https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/theres-a-special-place-in-hell-for-murderer-andrew-cuomo/
There will be a “Debt to Pay” for Cuomo…The question is —– On which side of Eternity will the collection begin…Since “Fair” is a human concept, and the world ain’t fair, I hold little hope for his Indictment, Arrest, Trial, and Incarceration…But Karma never forgets….He will pay for the murder of al those “Old, useless people”, he shuffled back to the nursing homes…Typical of the “Elite, ruling class”…He is a slime of the first order….