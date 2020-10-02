https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/regeneron-coronavirus-antibody-cocktail-tests/2020/10/02/id/990151

Regeneron’s experimental coronavirus antibody cocktail being used to treat President Donald Trump saw success in early tests, driving down viral loads and halving recovery time, the Daily Mail reported.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a memo shared by White House officials that the president “as a precautionary measure” has “received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail.”

“He completed the infusion without incident,” Conley wrote.

Shortly after the memo was released, Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center.

Regeneron’s experimental drug cocktail has yet to be approved for wider use. But results this week showed reduced viral levels in some non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients who took the two-antibody treatment, the Daily Mail reported. Their recovery time was also cut in half.

Results for the first 275 trial patients showed the greatest effect in patients who had not mounted their own immune response prior to treatment, suggesting that REGN-COV2 could provide a therapeutic substitute for the naturally-occurring immune response, CNBC reported.

It took about half as long for patients to feel better after getting the antibody cocktail. Those who got a high dose had only mild symptoms or none at all within eight days, the Mail reported.

Patients who got a low dose were nearly symptom-free within six days on average, the Mail reported.

