https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f783d904eb99611d5efffb2
Mother-of-two Lauren Day (pictured), 38, is the LNP candidate for the Brisbane seat of Maiwar but her campaign signs were graffitied with the words ‘ScoMo’s w***e’ and ‘racist’ on Friday….
‘Saturday Night Live’ returns this weekend with a live episode hosted by Chris Rock. Lorne Michaels and his team are scrambling to adapt to new Covid-19 realities….
President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis has created a turning point at a time when coronavirus fatigue had caused concern….
The military deployment comes as President Lopez Obrador suggested the caravan was linked to the US election….
The HMS Hermes entered active service in the Royal Navy in 1959, was due to be decommissioned in 1981, but was saved from the scrapheap to lead British forces to victory in the Falklands in 1982….