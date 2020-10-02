https://hannity.com/media-room/fight-carpal-tunnel-and-keep-your-forearms-strong-with-this-hand-exerciser/

From using a smartphone to eating dinner, your hands play a vital role in everything you do. It makes sense to keep them healthy and strong.

With FlexEx Hand Exercisers, you can get a full fingers-and-hand workout whenever you have a couple of spare minutes. These mini resistance bands can also help you build stronger forearms. Right now, Hannity viewers can pick up a set of three for just $9.99.

You only really notice how useful your hands are when they don’t function normally. If you suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome, battle with tennis elbow, or have lots of repetitive motions in your average day, exercising your hands is essential. Made right here in the USA, FlexEx Hand Exercisers are perfect for post-injury rehab and general strengthening.

Each exerciser band has five arms — one for each finger — each ending with a loop. To work your hand, you simply put your fingers through the loops and start stretching the FlexEx. The stretchy material resists your effort, helping to work the muscles in your hand and forearm.

This set contains three exercisers, each offering a different level of resistance. Yellow is light, making it good for gentle rehab. Orange is medium, which works well as the next step. Red offers the most resistance, helping you gain strength.

The pack is worth $14.99, but you can pick up these FlexEx Hand Exercisers today for just $9.99.

Looking for something more challenging? You can also get the same deal on the Sport set to increase strength and flexibility with higher levels of resistance.

FlexEx® Ultimate Hand Exerciser Triple Pack (Health) – $9.99 See Deal

Prices subject to change.

