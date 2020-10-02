http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5fBS8B15GSU/

First lady Melania Trump says she and President Donald Trump are “feeling good” after testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus on Thursday evening.

Late in the evening, Trump confirmed that he and Mrs. Trump, 50, tested positive for coronavirus hours after the White House confirmed that his senior adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive and is quarantining.

In a statement, Mrs. Trump wrote that she and Trump, 74, will quarantine at the White House.

“As too many Americans have done this year, [President Trump] & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19,” Mrs. Trump wrote. “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Similarly, Trump posted in a statement that he and Mrs. Trump will beat the virus.

“Tonight, [Mrs. Trump] and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump wrote. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The Trumps’ and Hicks’s positive coronavirus tests come after days of campaigning around the United States. Hicks had accompanied Trump to his latest campaign stop in Duluth, Minnesota, before exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus.

Hicks was also with the Trumps at this week’s presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

