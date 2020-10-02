https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f77a2e04eb99611d5effa6a
Just hours after President Donald Trump confirmed he had tested positive for the virus caused by the novel coronavirus, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature filed court documents on Friday se…
Reports this afternoon state President Trump’s COVID-19 China coronavirus symptoms have developed into fever, chills, congestion and a cough. Trump is being transported to Walter Reed National Militar…
Joe Biden said in Michigan Friday that he was praying for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as he encouraged Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19….
President Trump has been taken to a military hospital as a “precautionary measure,” following his positive diagnosis for COVID-19 yesterday….