Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for the CCP virus.

Conway announced on Twitter late Friday she was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, a novel coronavirus that emerged from Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she wrote. “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

The disease kills a small percentage of patients.

The news comes after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the CCP virus late Thursday. White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus earlier on Thursday, which prompted the Trumps to get tested.

On Friday, two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee also announced they tested positive for the virus—Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommends a quarantine period of 14 days for those who had been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case because symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, said on Friday that the president “remains fatigued but in good spirits” and the first lady has “only a mild cough and headache.”

The president has taken a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail, and has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin.

This story is developing.

