Top executives and anchors for Fox Corp. and Fox News will reportedly receive COVID-19 tests after potential exposure at the presidential debate on Tuesday, two days before President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE tested positive for coronavirus.

The New York Times reported on Friday that among those being tested are Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman of the Fox Corporation; Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott; President Jay Wallace; and Fox News anchors including Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Other reporters and staff who worked at the Cleveland event will also be tested.

The Hill has reached out to Fox News for comment.

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceTrump: ‘I condemn all white supremacists’ McConnell: Next Trump-Biden debate should be more respectful Hillicon Valley: Senate panel votes to subpoena Big Tech executives | Amazon says over 19,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19 | Democrats demand DHS release report warning of election interference MORE moderated the 90-minute event. He told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that he was always about 10-12 feet from the two candidates but will still get tested.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE tested negative on Friday.

Other Fox News broadcasters in Cleveland included Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump: ‘I condemn all white supremacists’ Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, who conducted an on-set interview with Donald Trump Jr. after the debate, Brit Hume, Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Bill Hemmer and Karl Rove Karl Christian RoveThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Trump previews SCOTUS nominee as ‘totally brilliant’ Sunday shows preview: Justice Ginsburg dies, sparking partisan battle over vacancy before election Chris Wallace: This isn’t the GOP convention, ‘it’s really the Trump convention’ MORE, who was the top strategist for former President George W. Bush.

The next debate between Trump and Biden will be a town hall format, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami. The timing of the event, given Trump’s quarantine, raises questions about whether it will still go forward in that setting.

