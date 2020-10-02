https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/fox-news-hack-chris-wallace-claims-dr-scott-atlas-political-like-drs-fauci-birx/

Chris Wallace is showing his true colors this week. He corrupted the first 2020 Presidential debate by disrespecting and interrupting the President over and over again and then today disparaged Dr. Scott Atlas while praising corrupt doctors Fauci and Birx.

Chris Wallace from FOX News showed more of his anti-Trump bias today after his horrible debate performance on Tuesday night. Wallace set himself apart as the most biased debate moderator in US history. When discussing the President’s diagnosis with the China coronavirus, Wallace claimed that the answer is “wear a damn mask”.

Of course there is absolutely no empirical evidence to prove that wearing a mask will help save yourself from contracting the China coronavirus from someone else, nor will it prevent you from spreading the disease if you have contracted it yourself. But Mr. Wallace showed that he knows more than any of us this past week during the Presidential debates so he thinks we should listen.

Next Sandra Smith from FOX shared with Wallace portions of a statement from Dr. Scott Atlas about President Trump’s situation. She shared in part:

Dr. Scott Atlas, a special adviser on coronavirus to President Trump, said Friday he expects the president and first lady to make a “complete, full and rapid recovery” after the two tested positive for COVID-19, adding, “there is zero reason to panic.” During an exclusive interview with Fox News, Atlas said the novel coronavirus is an infection “that is very difficult to avoid.” “It is no surprise that people get the infection, even with precautions,” Atlas said. “I anticipate a complete and full and rapid recovery back to normal after his necessary confinement period. I anticipate he’ll be back on the road and in full swing.” Atlas is not the president’s personal physician, but a special adviser on the coronavirus pandemic and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Atlas called the president a “super vigorous man,” adding that he has “never seen anyone with more energy and more vigor, at any age, but particularly at his age.” “He is a very, very healthy guy,” Atlas said. “And the overwhelming majority of people, even at his age, do fine with this. He is very healthy, and so I anticipate the same for him.”

After hearing this Wallace blew a gasket and responded as follows per the Huffington Post:

Wallace, in casting doubt on the speculation, said Atlas “is not an epidemiologist, is not an infectious disease specialist. He has no training in this area at all. There are a number of top people on the president’s coronavirus task force who have had grave concerns about Scott Atlas and his scientific bona fides.”

Wallace went on to stress that he hoped Atlas was correct, but added that because Trump is still in the initial stages of COVID-19 it is too early to confidently predict how the disease will afflict him.

“Follow the scientists,” Wallace emphasized. “Listen to people like [Dr.] Anthony Fauci [the nation’s infectious disease expert], listen to people like [Dr.] Deborah Birx [the White House coronavirus task force coordinator] who have been largely cut off. Listen to the independent people who do not have a political axe to grind. And I, frankly, don’t think Scott Atlas is one of those people.” See the exchange below:

We don’t have the same opinion of Dr’s Fauci and Birx and have said so:

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

** A new critique of the Imperial College Model finds the study is “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The Imperial College study is a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

Chris Wallace is a piece of work.

