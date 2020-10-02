https://thehill.com/homenews/media/519306-foxs-kilmeade-trump-could-serve-as-positive-example-if-he-beats-covid-while-in

Brian Kilmeade on Friday said that President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE‘s positive coronavirus test could end up seriving as a positive example for those who believe contracting COVID-19 automatically means a fatal result.

The “Fox & Friends,” host noted the president’s “danger age of 74” and the possible optic of strength if he can recover from the coronavirus.

Brian Kilmeade speculates that if Trump easily overcomes his covid infection, “doesn’t that also send a message that you could say whatever you want in stats & graphs but I give you an example of somebody who’s in that danger age of 74 who is out there, gets it, and beats it?” pic.twitter.com/nDVfU7erLs — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 2, 2020

The comments come just hours after the president announced on Twitter to his more than 86 million followers that he and the first lady had contracted the novel coronavirus, with the two going into quarantine.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

“Let me take it to another level,” Kilmeade said on “Fox & Friends” during a conversation with Fox Business host Stuart Varney. “Doesn’t that also send a message that you could say whatever you want in stats and graphs, but I give you an example of somebody who’s in that danger age of 74 who is out there, gets it, and beats it? Could that also send a message?”

“It could. That is a distinct possibility, Brian,” Varney responded. “But I think the immediate reaction on many people’s part will be, ‘My Goodness. If the president of the United States can get it, maybe I can too. And I’m going to be more cautious. I’m going to wear a mask more often. And I’m not so keen on opening up the economy and going out to restaurants and bars again.’ That is the immediate reaction.”

“And I agree with you, Brian. Over the longer term, if the president recovers quickly, that will mitigate the downside loss on Wall Street, and our concern about the virus.”

The New York Times reported that the president “is said to have minor symptoms,” with White House officials “discussing treatment options as well as options for addressing the nation.”

