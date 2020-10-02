https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/02/from-kenosha-to-portland-how-two-young-reporters-covered-the-riots-better-than-the-corporate-press/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Daily Caller reporters Shelby Talcott and Richie McGinniss reflect on their recent riot coverage with The Federalist Senior Editor Christopher Bedford.

In Kenosha, McGinniss stood just feet away from a man who was shot and killed, tending to his wounds in the immediate aftermath. Talcott was recently arrested in Louisville while covering the riots that broke out after news broke of the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

“Shelby and I, having gone to these situations, we’ve seen these things devolve into chaos quickly,” McGinniss said.

“It’s high-pressure, tense situations, and adrenaline rushes,” Talcott said. “You have all these things going on and you still have to stay calm, you still have to think. You have to be smart about things.”

Despite the violence that both Talcott and McGinniss have covered and seen, McGinniss said that it’s important to remember the human aspect of the situations.

“Regardless of which group it is … the violence has taken place and what we learned in Kenosha, and what I learned when Rosenbaum in my arms, literally dying, is that there is there’s human suffering that’s happening as a byproduct of this,” McGinniss said. “And that human side of things that most people whose lives are being ruined … people only want to talk about that in so far as it satisfies their narrative or their side. I don’t care what that guy’s background was, he‘s clearly a human being.”

