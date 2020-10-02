https://www.theblaze.com/news/google-trends-how-to-vote-republican

Google Trends, which tracks what people around the world search on the internet, appears to be showing some encouraging news for Republicans.

Americans have been significantly

more likely to search for “how to vote Republican” than “how to vote Democrat.” And that trend has continued for pretty much for an entire year.

What’s this now?



According to Google Trends, since early October 2019, Americans, on average, have been about two-thirds more likely to search “how to vote Republican” than “how to vote Democrat.”

The most recent data show that just last week, the search favored Republicans by about 18%.

The data project that for this week the popularity of the search for “how to vote Republican” will far more than double that of the search for “how to vote Democrat.”

Google Trends also breaks down the data by state.

Here are the 10 states where “how to vote Republican” has had the biggest lead over “how to vote “Democrat” as a percentage of searches:

No. 1: Idaho

● How to vote Republican: 100%



● How to vote Democrat: 0%

No. 2: New Mexico

● How to vote Republican: 100%



● How to vote Democrat: 0%

No. 3: Mississippi

● How to vote Republican: 100%



● How to vote Democrat: 0%

No. 4: Alabama

● How to vote Republican: 72%



● How to vote Democrat: 28%

No. 5: Minnesota

● How to vote Republican: 70%



● How to vote Democrat: 30%

No. 6: Louisiana

● How to vote Republican: 69%



● How to vote Democrat: 31%

No. 7: Kentucky

● How to vote Republican: 65%



● How to vote Democrat: 35%

No. 8: Washington

● How to vote Republican: 62%



● How to vote Democrat: 38%

No. 9: Kansas

● How to vote Republican: 60%



● How to vote Democrat: 40%

No. 10: Nebraska

● How to vote Republican: 60%



● How to vote Democrat: 40%

Another positive note for the GOP from the data: Since mid-July, searching for “how to register Republican” has been 50% more popular than “how to register Democrat” among Americans.

