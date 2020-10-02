https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/519344-gop-sen-mike-lee-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

Sen. Mike LeeMichael (Mike) Shumway LeeComey defends FBI Russia probe from GOP criticism Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting Barrett to sit with McConnell and other GOP senators in back-to-back meetings MORE (R-Utah) said on Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, news that came as the nation was reeling from President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE‘s own coronavirus diagnosis.

Lee, the third senator known to have tested positive for COVID-19, said in a statement he took a coronavirus test on Thursday after experiencing symptoms similar to those he has had for longtime allergies.

“Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday’s test came back positive. On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days,” Lee said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee’s announcement comes just hours after Trump disclosed that he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE have tested positive for the coronavirus. Lee was at the White House on Saturday.

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 On The Money: GOP cool to White House’s .6T coronavirus price tag | Company layoffs mount as pandemic heads into fall | Initial jobless claims drop to 837,000 GOP cool to White House’s .6T coronavirus price tag MORE (R-Ky.) in late March was the first senator to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Sen. Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Coushatta tribe begins long road to recovery after Hurricane Laura Senators offer disaster tax relief bill MORE (R-La.) in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic Sens. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Second GOP senator to quarantine after exposure to coronavirus GAO report finds brokers offered false info on coverage for pre-existing conditions MORE (Pa.) and Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KainePresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Another fiscal year, another CR; it’s time for this nonsense to end Democrats step up hardball tactics in Supreme Court fight MORE (Va.) have both said they tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, suggesting they were previously exposed to the virus.

Lee, who previously quarantined in March because of Paul’s diagnosis, has been in the Capitol this week. He met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, on Tuesday, took part in closed-door GOP caucus lunches and was at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s business meeting on Thursday.

His disclosure that he has tested positive will likely add new urgency to the ongoing discussion about setting up routine testing in the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerVulnerable Republicans break with Trump on ObamaCare lawsuit Overnight Health Care: Six Republicans break with party on ObamaCare vote | Pfizer CEO ‘disappointed’ vaccine discussed ‘in political terms’ | Trump Supreme Court pick signed ‘right to life’ statement in 2006 First woman sentenced for her role in Nxivm sex cult MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a separate statement on Friday that Trump’s diagnosis underscored the need for testing in the Capitol, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerHouse approves .2T COVID-19 relief bill as White House talks stall Senate passes spending bill to avert shutdown hours before deadline Top House Democrat: Parties ‘much closer’ to a COVID deal ‘than we’ve ever been’ MORE (D-Md.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse approves .2T COVID-19 relief bill as White House talks stall If you could save a million lives, would you do it? On The Money: GOP cool to White House’s .6T coronavirus price tag | Company layoffs mount as pandemic heads into fall | Initial jobless claims drop to 837,000 MORE (D-Calif.) also discussed the issue on Friday.

Lee is on the Judiciary Committee, which is expected to start its hearing for Barrett’s confirmation on Oct. 12. Lee, in his statement, said he would return to the Senate in time to vote on her nomination on Oct. 22. With Republicans holding a 12-10 majority, the party will need every member present and voting to send the nomination to the floor.

“I have spoken with Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham and assured them I will be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the committee and then to the full Senate,” Lee said.

Both McConnell and Graham indicated on Friday that they plan to move forward with Barrett’s nomination as planned.

“Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett,” McConnell tweeted. “Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

