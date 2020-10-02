https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/519443-gop-sen-thom-tillis-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

Sen. Thom TillisThomas (Thom) Roland TillisOvernight Health Care: Six Republicans break with party on ObamaCare vote | Pfizer CEO ‘disappointed’ vaccine discussed ‘in political terms’ | Trump Supreme Court pick signed ‘right to life’ statement in 2006 Democrat Cunningham raises record .3M in third quarter for bid against Tillis GOP rejects Schumer bill protecting ObamaCare amid Supreme Court fight MORE (N.C.) said on Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the second GOP senator who was at the White House on Saturday to be diagnosed with the virus.

“Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive,” Tillis said in a statement.

The news of Tillis’s diagnosis comes as Washington was upended after President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE disclosed that he had tested positive for the virus, jolting an already chaotic election year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tillis, who said he is currently asymptomatic, is the fourth senator known to have tested positive, and the second member of the Judiciary Committee.

Sens. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 On The Money: GOP cool to White House’s .6T coronavirus price tag | Company layoffs mount as pandemic heads into fall | Initial jobless claims drop to 837,000 GOP cool to White House’s .6T coronavirus price tag MORE (R-Ky.) and Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Coushatta tribe begins long road to recovery after Hurricane Laura Senators offer disaster tax relief bill MORE (R-La.) both announced they had tested positive in March and August, respectively. Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeComey defends FBI Russia probe from GOP criticism Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting Barrett to sit with McConnell and other GOP senators in back-to-back meetings MORE (R-Utah), who was also at the White House event on Saturday and was seen not wearing a mask, announced earlier Friday that he had tested positive.



“I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with,” Tillis said.

“I’m planning on moving to the nomination as soon as it comes out of committee,” McConnell said, in one of his clearest indications yet that he will schedule a vote on Barrett’s nomination before the Nov. 3 election.

Democrats, however, are calling on Republicans to put a hold on the schedule for Barrett until senators are able to better understand their potential level of exposure.

Updated: 8:56 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

