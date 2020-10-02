https://www.theblaze.com/news/bodycam-chicago-police-shoot-stabbing-suspect

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Thursday released bodycam footage of a police shooting involving a knife-wielding suspect.

The incident took place in September.

What are the details of the incident?

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, authorities responded to a call about a man armed with a large knife near Vittum Park.

When they arrived at the scene they discovered 34-year-old Shaon Jermy Ochea Warner armed with a large butcher’s knife.

On the video, an officer can be heard shouting, “Put your godd**n hands up. Don’t be reaching for nothing.”

Warner refuses and can be seen walking toward a female officer with the knife clutched in his hand. The female officer can be seen deploying her Taser at the suspect, which temporarily slows him down. It appears that Warner is able to rip out the Taser’s prongs, and once free, rushes the female officer and stabs her in the protective vest.

“Drop the godd**n knife!” an officer can be heard shouting on the tape.

Earlier in September, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted a photo of the suspect’s knife from the scene of the crime.

After Warner stabs the female officer, police unload on Warner, firing off about 15 shots, and the suspect falls to the ground.

The female officer can be heard telling her fellow officers that she is not injured.

First responders pronounced Warner dead at the scene.

In a statement, COPA said that its “investigation into the officer’s actions, including use of deadly force, is in its early stages and will determine if the actions of the officers are in accordance with the Department policy and training.”

CWBChicago shared the video on Twitter, captioning it, “Incredible video released by @ChicagoCOPA tonight. Police confront man wanted for stabbing a citizen nearby. Man clearly has large knife, overcomes effect of Tazer [sic] and charges sergeant with knife.”

You can watch the video here, but be warned, the content is graphic.

