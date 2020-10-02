https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/white-house-contacted-continuity-government-msnbc-fantasizes-president-pelosi-video/

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Friday fantasized about a President Pelosi after President Trump revealed he tested positive for Covid.

President Trump is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for Covid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is second in line of succession for the President of the United States.

But MSNBC is salivating over the idea of a President Pelosi.

TRENDING: Vile: Democrats Show Their True Colors in Response to Trump Announcing He and Melania Tested Positive for Coronavirus

“You are second in line for the presidency. Has the White House contacted you about the continuity of government?” Ruhle asked Pelosi.

WATCH:

MSNBC’s @SRuhle to @SpeakerPelosi: “You are second in line for the presidency. Has the White House contacted you about the continuity of government?” pic.twitter.com/HsanZxEiNh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

