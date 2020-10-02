https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/i-hope-he-dies-ex-obama-hillary-staffers-attack-trump/

You’d think that Zara Rahim, a former staff member of President Obama and Hillary Clinton would know that you can’t take anything back on the internet.

The former communications staffer got caught wishing death upon President Trump after the president announced that he and the first lady came down with the coronavirus.

“It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the past four years, but, I hope he dies,” she posted in a now-deleted tweet. She surrounded the word “dies” with stars to stress the point.

WE’RE PRAYING FOR YOU, MR. PRESIDENT

Rahim joined other “Blue Check” Trump-haters who wished the president harm and appeared to be downright gleeful when the announcement was made. The White House insisted that the president and the first lady are doing well. There are reports that the president has minor symptoms.

Attorney George Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, tried to nab the president on failing to protect the country and not even being able to “protect himself.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the “Squad member” whose biggest contribution to the national discourse was when she told supporters that Congress was “going to impeach this motherf***er,” called out the president for “still” not wearing a mask.

She took the Joe Biden line of attack on the president from Tuesday’s debate and claimed the president “only cares about himself and his life, NOT those around him or the people he took oath to protect. Too many lives lost because of his deadly lies.”

Carl Quintanilla, the CNBC anchor, posted a video of Trump mocking Clinton for not being able to make it to her car because without assistance, and tried to mock the president by writing, “This was four years ago today.”

One person responded, “Wow, you’ve lost it Carl, really disappointing.”

The diagnosis was any Trump-hater’s dream and further proved the point that “Trump-Derangement Syndrome” exists. These critics are famous for marching in lockstep and this case was no different. They theme was Trump deserves the virus due to his missteps and refusal to wear masks in public.

Andy Slavitt, the former Obama health care head, tweeted, “He must be quarantining because he doesn’t want to pass the hoax on to anyone else.”

DEMS GET READY FOR ATTACK ON TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT PICK

Steve Cox, who is apparently a congressional candidate in California, took to Twitter to ask, “What If, in the end, both shitty candidates die and #COVID19 ends up saving the world?”

One person responded, “Steve, you’re better than that. Come on.”

“No I’m not. I hope they both die,” he responded.

Daniel Golson, the social media editor for Roadshow, reportedly tweeted, “I don’t feel bad about hoping he dies because I’ve been hoping that since 2015.”

Lisa Curry, who describes herself as a comedian, wrote, “I hope he suffers through this and dies as he’s losing on election night.”

