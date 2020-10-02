https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/02/hear-him-out-popehat-thinks-he-may-have-stumbled-upon-another-extra-nefarious-reason-donald-trump-would-fake-a-covid19-diagnosis/

Cheri Jacobus thinks there’s a better-than-excellent chance that Donald Trump doesn’t actually have COVID19. Maybe the White House just wants us to think he has it so he can avoid debating Joe Biden.

Or maybe, as Ken White, aka @Popehat suggests, it’s for a completely different reason:

Remember when that guy used to not be off his rocker?

You should’ve just stopped with the one hand, pal.

No thanks.

Donald Trump broke a lot of people’s brains. Including Popehat’s. Sad!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...