Cheri Jacobus thinks there’s a better-than-excellent chance that Donald Trump doesn’t actually have COVID19. Maybe the White House just wants us to think he has it so he can avoid debating Joe Biden.

Or maybe, as Ken White, aka @Popehat suggests, it’s for a completely different reason:

I mean, honestly, do we know this is real? Do we know this isn’t some last ditch election ruse where he claims he’s cured himself with some obscure drug that his company coincidentally makes? That sounds ludicrous but ‘gestures at 2020] — DebatHat (@Popehat) October 2, 2020

That’s the spirit, Ken. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 2, 2020

Remember when that guy used to not be off his rocker?

On the one hand, wild conspiracy theories are killing society, but in the other, this is one of the most pathologically dishonest humans in public life surrounded by amoral cultists. — DebatHat (@Popehat) October 2, 2020

You should’ve just stopped with the one hand, pal.

This guy is a lawyer. https://t.co/xLyMpqONBM — Reasonable Conservative (@ReasonableCons6) October 2, 2020

Imagine being this person https://t.co/DwkJWIltUY — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) October 2, 2020

No thanks.

jUsT aSkiNg QuEsTiOnS 🌌🧠 pic.twitter.com/kDMLXxECgM — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 2, 2020

Also, how about those MAGA-heads and their conspiracy theories https://t.co/ITCclPTKiE — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 2, 2020

Hahaha yeah just Qanons are the crazies lol https://t.co/guEGjkcPHP — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 2, 2020

When your pope hat is three sizes too small. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 2, 2020

Donald Trump broke a lot of people’s brains. Including Popehat’s. Sad!

Maybe consider taking some time off twitter https://t.co/u4JMmDgqdK — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 2, 2020

