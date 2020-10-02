https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/go-chuck-schumer-calls-postponing-amy-coney-barretts-senate-hearings-coronavirus/

President Trump and Melania Trump announced last night they had tested positive for the China coronavirus.

On Friday morning GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Senator Thom Tillis and Senator Mike Lee also announced they had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday night President Trump took Marine One to Walter Reed Medical Center for the weekend.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wasted no time using the coronavirus news to urge the Republican majority to postpone the hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The Judiciary hearing is expected to start on October 12th.

We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for COVID, and there may be more. I wish my colleagues well. It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 3, 2020

UPDATE: This is a ridiculous delay tactic as Mike Davis reported.

There have been six nomination hearings since May of this year — during the coronavirus.

Nonsense. Since 5/1/2020, @senjudiciary has proven that it can safely hold hearings, following all COVID guidelines: – 6 nominations hearings – 22 judicial nominees

– 2 in person; 20 via @zoom

– All 6 used @zoom – 16 legislation/oversight hearings – 15 used @zoom https://t.co/TuDjYK9tsg — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 3, 2020

