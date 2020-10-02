https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/house-democrats-remove-funding-police-latest-2-2-trillion-package-bill-will-bail-poorly-run-democrat-states/

This week the House Democrats passed the $2.2 TRILLION Pelosi “Heroes Act.”

This monstrosity will bailout all of the poorly run Democrat states.

But it will not fund the police during a time of Democrat rioting, looting and mass violence.

Democrat mobs have cost more than $1 billion in damages in the past four months and probably more.

Thousands of businesses have been destroyed in riots, thousands more by Democrat politicians during the lockdowns.

But Pelosi took out all funding for police in her legislation.

What a sick, angry woman.

Western Journal reported:

As anti-police rioters call for defunding the police, House Democrats are no longer interested in putting money for police programs in the latest coronavirus relief bill. The most recent version of the $2.2 trillion HEROES Act does not include $600 million for police programs that were in earlier versions of the mammoth legislation, according to Fox News. Those earlier versions included $300 million for Community Oriented Police Services Programs, whose funds go toward hiring additional officers, and $300 million for Byrne Justice Assistance Grants, which allow local departments buy personal protective equipment.

