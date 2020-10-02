https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hope-dies-former-obama-staffer-hillary-clinton-spokeswoman-tweets-death-wish-president-trump/

This is the modern day Democrat Party.

They want you dead.

Former Barack Obama staffer and Hillary Clinton national spokeswoman Zara Rahim tweeted out “I hope he dies” after news broke that President Trump came down with coronavirus.

Rahim joined thousands of leftists on social media who hoped for President Trump’s death.

TRENDING: Vile: Democrats Show Their True Colors in Response to Trump Announcing He and Melania Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Via Tom Sauer.

When @michaelmalice and @KurtSchlichter tell you: *They want you dead but will settle for your submission* …they are not exaggerating. Former @BarackObama staffer and @HillaryClinton 2016 national spokeswoman right here: pic.twitter.com/i76hxJyhmQ — Tom Sauer 🇺🇸 ⚓️ 💣 (@thomasbsauer) October 2, 2020

More…

Shocking & shameful.

This now deleted tweet was the reaction to President Trump testing positive for Covid-19 from @ZaraRahim – former Obama White House staffer and Hillary Clinton’s former 2016 National Spokeswoman. pic.twitter.com/FKYGGPfWf9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

