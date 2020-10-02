https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hope-dies-former-obama-staffer-hillary-clinton-spokeswoman-tweets-death-wish-president-trump/

This is the modern day Democrat Party.
They want you dead.

Former Barack Obama staffer and Hillary Clinton national spokeswoman Zara Rahim tweeted out “I hope he dies” after news broke that President Trump came down with coronavirus.

Rahim joined thousands of leftists on social media who hoped for President Trump’s death.

