https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/02/i-hope-he-dies-hillary-clinton-barack-obama-alumna-zara-rahim-weighs-in-on-trumps-covid19-diagnosis-with-the-grace-youd-expect/

Libs are having a normal one following Donald Trump’s COVID19 diagnosis. And by “normal,” we of course mean “awful.”

There’s been no shortage of nasty takes from the Left — as well as conspiracy theories — but some takes are extra-nasty.

Like this now-deleted tweet from former Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama staffer Zara Rahim:

What a gem she is.

But if you want to see Rahim’s tweets for yourselves, we regret to inform you that she has protected her account, which is something blue-checks aren’t supposed to do. So, if Twitter doesn’t suspend her for the “I hope he dies” line, maybe they’ll get her for violating a lesser rule.

His followers are crazy. Not the lady who wants him to die because she doesn’t like him.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...