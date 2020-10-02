https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/10/02/i-hope-he-dies-liberals-celebrate-trumps-covid-diagnosis-n995822

Late Thursday evening, President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Liberal critics pounced on the news, reacting by mocking Trump and hoping for his death.

In a now-deleted tweet, a former national spokeswoman for the Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, Zara Rahim, also joined in:

She tried to delete her horrible tweet but @ZaraRahim is a communications person so she knows, the internet is forever. After finding out Trump had coronavirus, the former Obama WH staffer and Clinton National Spokeswoman tweeted “I hope he dies”. pic.twitter.com/ZQ9cRjb7P7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

And, of course, this behavior wasn’t limited to left-wing blue checks on Twitter:

Even Rachel Maddow managed to be civil following the news.

God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere. This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone. We must get its spread under control. Enough. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 2, 2020

That so many liberals were unable to follow Maddow’s lead says a lot about the mindset of the political left. Their reactions ranged from celebratory, wishing for his death, mocking, even questioning whether the diagnosis is just a ruse.

