Late Thursday evening, President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Liberal critics pounced on the news, reacting by mocking Trump and hoping for his death.
In a now-deleted tweet, a former national spokeswoman for the Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, Zara Rahim, also joined in:
She tried to delete her horrible tweet but @ZaraRahim is a communications person so she knows, the internet is forever. After finding out Trump had coronavirus, the former Obama WH staffer and Clinton National Spokeswoman tweeted “I hope he dies”. pic.twitter.com/ZQ9cRjb7P7
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020
And, of course, this behavior wasn’t limited to left-wing blue checks on Twitter:
Even Rachel Maddow managed to be civil following the news.
God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere.
This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone.
We must get its spread under control. Enough.
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 2, 2020
That so many liberals were unable to follow Maddow’s lead says a lot about the mindset of the political left. Their reactions ranged from celebratory, wishing for his death, mocking, even questioning whether the diagnosis is just a ruse.
