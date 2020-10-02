https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/02/i-hope-they-die-left-wingers-react-to-positive-coronavirus-diagnosis-for-trump-melania/

Late Thursday night, President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Trump’s announcement on Twitter came hours after he confirmed that White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus earlier on Thursday.

Despite receiving well wishes and safe recovery from some, other comedians, actors, political candidates, former political staffers, journalists, and other verified Twitter users celebrated and mocked Trump’s diagnosis.

Former MSNBC co-host of “The Cycle” publicly announced that he would not pray for Trump or the First Lady’s recovery. A former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesperson also expressed her desire that both Trump and Melania die.

Max Berger, a former Elizabeth Warren campaign staffer joined the growing list of people who claim that Trump “did this to himself” by “inflicting this same misfortune upon millions of others.” Berger even threw in some accusations about Trump being a white supremacist despite the numerous times he has denounced white supremacy.

Former Obama “health care head” wrote that Trump “must be quarantining because he doesn’t want to pass the hoax on to anyone else.”

A congressional candidate in California joined others in wishing death on POTUS and FLOTUS following their diagnosis.

Former Women’s March leader, who was ousted from her position for making anti-Semitic comments, accused Trump of contracting the virus so he won’t have to debate Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden.

Members of the Lincoln Project, a NeverTrump political action committee, also posted their opinions on Twitter, blaming Trump for the virus and insinuating before Trump announced his diagnosis that “we’ll find out just how close Trump and Hope are, if you know what I mean.”

Others blamed Trump for the virus and publicly expressed that they would not be supporting his recovery.

