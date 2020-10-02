https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/02/i-hope-they-die-left-wingers-react-to-positive-coronavirus-diagnosis-for-trump-melania/

Late Thursday night, President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Trump’s announcement on Twitter came hours after he confirmed that White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus earlier on Thursday.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Despite receiving well wishes and safe recovery from some, other comedians, actors, political candidates, former political staffers, journalists, and other verified Twitter users celebrated and mocked Trump’s diagnosis.

Twitter is full of leftists hoping that our President dies. Think about how insane that is. These people are really sick. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

Joe Biden has thus far refused to denounce his supporters’ celebration of Trump’s diagnosis and has also refused to denounce his supporters who are gleefully saying they hope the President and First Lady both die. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 2, 2020

Former MSNBC co-host of “The Cycle” publicly announced that he would not pray for Trump or the First Lady’s recovery. A former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesperson also expressed her desire that both Trump and Melania die.

Former Hillary Clinton spokeswoman pic.twitter.com/uNM5pXaSFH — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 2, 2020

“I hope he dies” – Former National Spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, Obama White House staffer Zara Rahim This isn’t some random Twitter troll. Zara worked with Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama. Disturbed, evil Democrats are cheering right now. pic.twitter.com/fEG5DVg3ty — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

Max Berger, a former Elizabeth Warren campaign staffer joined the growing list of people who claim that Trump “did this to himself” by “inflicting this same misfortune upon millions of others.” Berger even threw in some accusations about Trump being a white supremacist despite the numerous times he has denounced white supremacy.

Trump did this to himself. He inflicted this same misfortune upon millions of others. He’s a corrupt, white supremacist criminal who’s responsible for more American deaths than 9/11 and the wars in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and WWI combined. No one should feel bad for him. — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 2, 2020

All jokes aside, I hope the President injects himself with bleach. — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 2, 2020

I hope the virus treats Trump as well as he’s treated everyone his whole life. — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 2, 2020

Who’s pain matters is a political question. Who we should sympathize with is a political question. Trump has destroyed millions of lives. He deserves none of our sympathy. — Popular Front 2020 (@maxberger) October 2, 2020

Former Obama “health care head” wrote that Trump “must be quarantining because he doesn’t want to pass the hoax on to anyone else.”

He must be quarantining because he doesn’t want to pass the hoax on to anyone else. — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) October 2, 2020

A congressional candidate in California joined others in wishing death on POTUS and FLOTUS following their diagnosis.

Steve Cox is a congressional candidate! pic.twitter.com/JfIhtIeLa3 — Zwetchkenstiel (@zwetchkenstiel) October 2, 2020

Former Women’s March leader, who was ousted from her position for making anti-Semitic comments, accused Trump of contracting the virus so he won’t have to debate Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden.

Members of the Lincoln Project, a NeverTrump political action committee, also posted their opinions on Twitter, blaming Trump for the virus and insinuating before Trump announced his diagnosis that “we’ll find out just how close Trump and Hope are, if you know what I mean.”

Yup. Keep booking people like this on TV while screaming about tone and civility. https://t.co/svHRYUQFvi — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 2, 2020

Others blamed Trump for the virus and publicly expressed that they would not be supporting his recovery.

