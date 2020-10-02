https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/becomes-sick-raise-questions-whether-remain-ballot-ny-times-suggests-trump-quit-2020-race/

Well, that didn’t take long!

Less than 12 hours after President Trump’s public announcement of his China coronavirus diagnosis, The New York Times is suggesting President Trump should immediately withdraw from the 2020 race.

They want him gone.

“Trump went ahead with his New Jersey fund-raiser after Hope Hicks tested positive.”

The screed was written by Maggie Haberman and Peter Baker.

They want Trump to resign because of COVID.

