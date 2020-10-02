https://www.theblaze.com/news/omar-ilhan-attacks-trump-coronavirus

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) used her statement about President Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus to relentlessly attack the president and offered no sympathy.

“As someone who lost my own father to this virus and seen the pain it causes, I do not wish it on anyone,” said Omar in the statement posted on Friday.

“Over 200,000 people have now died while this Administration actively ignores public health guidance and suppresses science. For months, we have been hoping for a simple acknowledgment from the President—to hear the words, ‘We will get through this together.’ And now we only hear those words when it is about him—not the hundreds of thousands of people who have lost their lives, and the millions whose families have been touched by it because of his malfeasance,” she continued.

“Their cruelty is a direct threat to my constituents. This week, the President held a rally and fundraiser in Minnesota, flouting the guidance of his own health agencies by failing to wear a mask. In doing so, he exposed hundreds in a state that is already suffering from an uptick in cases,” Omar said.

“Republican members of our Congressional delegation travelled with him on Air Force One and have not quarantined. In fact, they came to the Capitol today, risking the lives of additional elected leaders and staff,” she continued.

“The President of the United States and Republicans in Minnesota are actively spreading a deadly virus,” Omar concluded. “They are a risk to the public health of my constituents and our country.”

Other Democratic leaders were not as negative as Omar. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that the country should pray for the well being of the president and the first lady.

The president revealed to the public in a tweet on Thursday that he had tested positive for coronavirus just hours after it was reported that his close aide Hope Hicks had tested positive earlier in the day.

Trump offered a short video to thank his supporters and inform them that he would be going to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Since his diagnosis, other Republican leaders have also tested positive, including Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah.).

Here’s more about the reaction to the president’s diagnosis:

[embedded content]

Lawmakers react to President Trump having coronavirus



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

