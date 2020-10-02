https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-releases-message-public-heading-walter-reed-video/

President Trump on Friday evening released a message for the public before boarding Marine One to be taken to Walter Reed Medical Center.

I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital,” Trump said.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out. The First Lady is doing very well,” Trump said.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well.”@realDonaldTrump releases a message for the public before heading to Walter Reed Medical Center to receive treatment for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/JJfv4zHgap — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 2, 2020

President Trump was seen boarding Marine One.

President Trump walks out of the White House under his own power to Marine One before heading to Walter Reed, followed by Mark Meadows pic.twitter.com/Rve6Yqg1IH — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 2, 2020

President Trump announced late Thursday evening that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid-19.

President Trump is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms of a low grade fever and congestion.

According to reports, Trump will be working from the presidential offices in Walter Reed for the next few days.

