In non-Covid news, Cal Cunningham, a North Carolina Dem running against Sen. Thom Tillis for the U.S. Senate, admitted sexting with a woman who is not his wife:

He’s very sorry and asks that his family’s privacy be respected:

Cunningham is not dropping out of the race:

What an a**:

And, somehow, Sen. Thom Tillis —  who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday — is not the “loser of the day”:

Will the other lady get tested, too?

