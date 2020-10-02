https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-green/2020/10/02/insanity-wrap-63-obsessed-left-wants-everyone-who-isnt-them-to-just-die-already-n994160

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Remember that whole “Love Trumps Hate” thing?

Answer: Yeah, us neither. We would like to take a moment to wish Donald and Melania Trump and Hope Hicks swift recoveries.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Hammertime! The video antifa doesn’t want you to see

Former White House doc expects Donald & Melania to be just fine

Progress: Biden’s coronavirus number is off this time by only 873 to 1

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

The Worst People in the World (All Have Blue Checkmarks)

Thread of Blue Check Marks gleefully celebrating and hoping that Trump dies pic.twitter.com/sF4WAsQ2MA — Zwetchkenstiel (@zwetchkenstiel) October 2, 2020

Insanity Wrap has no idea who “Zwetchkenstiel” really is, and he has fewer than 1,000 Twitter followers as of the time we’re writing this.

Nonetheless, he’s done a yeoman’s work collecting all the death wishes expressed by the Left’s Blue Checkmark Twitter Mafia.

Here’s one from California congressional candidate Steve Cox.

Charming, no?

No.

So much more at the thread Zwetchkenstiel put together, that if you’re in the mood to spoil your lunch, then you should certainly click on over.

Insanity Wrap would take a moment to remind you that this recent outbreak of “I wish someone I disagree with would DIE!” is just the latest in a yearslong pandemic of progressive death wishes.

If they’ll publicly call for the death of a president, imagine what they must privately think of you.

The Craziest Sanest Person in the World (Today)

Progressive Activist Brags About Pushing Biden to the Left: ‘Even If He Doesn’t Want to Say It’

Sure, Progressive goals are crazy, if you’re into things like liberty and prosperity and equality before the law and all that other outdated stuff those bad white guys wrote down in Philadelphia almost 250 years ago.

But the Left is coldly sane when it comes to pursuing those goals, and Insanity Wrap regrets to inform you that in Joe Biden they’ve found their perfect, “moderate” frontman to take the reins of power for them.

They know it, and they’re feeling confident enough to go public with it.

Vote — and get others out to vote — accordingly.

Self-Californication

SHOCKING: California is proposing to ban all gas powered vehicles but cannot currently produce enough electricity to charge the electric vehicles that are already on the road So they are suggesting restrictions on times when you can charge your electric car pic.twitter.com/d0DMmFR4VF — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) October 1, 2020

California is a Third World state with a First World tech industry keeping the lights on, albeit barely.

What happens as more and more tech people telecommute from Nevada and Arizona, instead of living and paying taxes in the Bay Area?

If Insanity Wrap had to guess, Sacramento will double down on every single one of their destructive — er, “progressive” — policies.

And Now for a Brief Moment of Sanity

2/2: Well over 99% of healthy individuals in the President’s age group recover completely and most never even become symptomatic. I fully expect this to be the case with President Trump as well. — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) October 2, 2020

Insanity Wrap would remind you that the Wuhan Virus is an exceptionally successful virus.

Not because it kills everyone it infects, but because it doesn’t.

Ebola is a far nastier virus, and Insanity Wrap wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Bleeding out the eyes, pores, etc., until dead is no way to go.

But Ebola is not a very successful virus.

With a mortality rate between 50% and 90%, it kills so many of its victims so quickly that Ebola breakouts burn out before they can go truly global the way the Wuhan virus has.

Wuhan is far more successful in that it is both highly contagious but only rarely fatal.

Unlike Ebola, even with a vaccine, the Wuhan virus is here to stay.

So with just a tiny bit of luck, the Trumps and Hope Hicks are here to stay, too.

It Was a More Innocent Age, All the Way Back in 2016…

()

Did they ever believe the whole “Love Trumps Hate” thing?

Don’t be silly, of course they didn’t.

Stop! It’s Hammertime

What in the Alabama cousin fuck is going on right here? pic.twitter.com/VdymcCdhR8 — Sarah Doom (@RetardiiB) September 30, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen: Insanity Wrap presents antifa in their natural habitat.

Alabama? There isn’t a whole lot of antifa in Alabama. Those boys look pure Portland to our eyes.

If we lose to these people, it’s our own damn fault.

Joe Biden Lies, Exhibit #1,000,006

Insanity Wrap would like to come to Biden’s defense by reminding you that this time his numbers were off by less than three orders of magnitude (even if only barely). On the Biden Curve, being off by only 873 to 1 instead of 1,000 to 1 is pretty good.

The Numbers, They Are All Wrong

The Milwaukee coroner says about 20 percent of #COVID deaths in his county are misclassified and not due to the virus (not sure if this includes death certificate matching, which typically happens at the state level). 20 percent is likely the minimum.https://t.co/HEXHPg9FOB — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) October 2, 2020

So how many people have died of a COVID-19 infection, really?

Really, we’ll never know.

But honestly, the answer is, “Far less than we’re told.”

One More Thing…

(Seen on Facebook.)

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

