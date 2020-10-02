http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eVN-LJYbync/

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday, according to the White House.

“Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were tested again today for COVID-19 and both are negative,” Assistant to the President Carolina Hurley confirmed on Twitter on Friday morning.

Barron Trump, the president’s youngest son, also tested negative for the virus, according to the first lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham.

“Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” Grisham told CNN’s Kate Bennett.

The president and first lady Melania Trump announced early Friday morning that they had both tested positive for the virus, as well as Senior Advisor Hope Hicks. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, who was with the president last week but remains in Michigan, has also tested positive for the virus.

