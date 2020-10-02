https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-jim-acosta-like-many-in-the-media-apparently-forgot-president-trump-already-has-condemned-white-supremacy

There’s certainly plenty of derision to go around among media members, but CNN’s Jim Acosta will do just fine as an example of a frighteningly short memory among journalism’s elite when it comes to President Donald Trump and the condemnation of white supremacy.

The big story after Tuesday night’s debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was that Trump seemingly failed to take up moderator Chris Wallace’s offer to condemn white supremacy as he stood at the podium — which itself was a questionable accusation.

What’s clearer, at least to those of us paying attention throughout his presidency, is that Trump has repeatedly done so — and the fact that Wallace asked him again, as it were for the first time, came off as rather dishonest.

At any rate, Trump made it easy on himself and on Thursday said he condemned white supremacy, the Ku Klux Klan, the Proud Boys — and there was much rejoicing.

And Acosta made sure everyone knew that Trump did so “finally”:

Problem is, as we noted, Trump had already done so numerous times — and Acosta himself tweeted about that, too, back in 2017:

Journalist Kassy Dillon noticed this and filled us in:

“Guys, leave him alone,” Dillon tweeted Friday. “He simply forgot to include this in his diary.”

Anything else?

The frequency of his white supremacy condemnations wasn’t lost on Trump, either, who emphasized to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that “I’ve said it many times, and let me be clear again. I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys.”

But the president also ripped Biden for not condemning Antifa.

“Antifa’s a horrible group of people,” Trump said. “They kill people. … They’re causing insurrection, they’re causing riots. [Biden] doesn’t wanna do that. But the press doesn’t go after him, and that’s a really bad group of people. But I condemn them — and if I say it 100 times, it won’t be enough because of fake news.”

