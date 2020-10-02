https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/jobs-jobs-jobs-trump-recovery-greatest-recovery-ever-661000-jobs-added-september-record-11-4-million-jobs-added-economy-5-months/

The markets are at a record pace and now jobs are coming back!

According to data released this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, President Trump added 661,000 jobs to the economy in September.

This is great news after the horrendous economic disaster the China coronavirus placed on the economy. Before this, the United States and President Trump were enjoying the greatest economy in US and world history with the GDP at $23 trillion – more than any economy ever!

Up through February, President Trump had increased the number of jobs in the US by more than 7 million jobs in prior three years. Since the shutdowns in April, the US has gained more than 11.4 million jobs – RECORD SETTING!



TRENDING: Vile: Democrats Show Their True Colors in Response to Trump Announcing He and Melania Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Also according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the US unemployment rate dropped nearly a point, from 8.4% to 7.9%. What if the Democrat run states would allow their citizens to go back to work? This decrease in unemployment and increase in jobs would be even greater.

The current unemployment rate is the same as the unemployment rate in December 2012, at the end of Obama’s first term in office.

President Trump is making the American economy great again and he’s doing it with the greatest economic recovery ever! Despite head winds from China and the Democrats – President Trump keeps winning.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

