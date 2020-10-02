http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ojQ_kSXgQGc/

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden (D) wished both President Trump and first lady Melania a “swift recovery” hours after Trump announced his positive coronavirus test results. Biden said he will “continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden, who has sharply criticized the president’s response to the pandemic, said on Twitter Friday morning.

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” he added:

“Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) added. “We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts”:

President Trump announced his positive test results after midnight Friday, telling the American people that both he and the first lady will “begin [their] quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

“We will get through this TOGETHER!” he added, followed by Mrs. Trump’s tweet in which she stated they are both “feeling good”:

The president’s positive test results follow the news that his aide, Hope Hicks, contracted the virus. Hicks traveled with the president to Tuesday evening’s debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have since tested negative for the infection.

White House physician Sean Conley announced in a letter that he expects President Trump to “continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering” and said he will provide updates as they come.

