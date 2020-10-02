https://www.theepochtimes.com/joe-biden-says-hes-tested-negative-for-ccp-virus_3523758.html

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have both tested negative for COVID-19.

He confirmed in a Twitter post that “I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. ”

“I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” Biden said.

In a statement from his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the Bidens “underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected.”

“I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician,” he added.

The update comes hours after Trump confirmed on Twitter that he and his wife, Melania Trump, contracted the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. Earlier on Thursday, he noted that White House adviser Hope Hicks contracted it.

In a Twitter statement on Friday morning, Biden said he and his wife “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Trump and the first lady “remain in good spirits,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said, adding that “the president does have mild symptoms.” He didn’t elaborate on what symptoms he has.

“He’s in the residence now and, in true fashion, he’s probably critiquing the way I’m answering these questions,” Meadows told reporters. “He continues to not only be in good spirits … but very energetic,” the chief of staff said, adding that business appears to be continuing as usual at the White House.

Doctors will continue to monitor both President Trump’s health and the health of Melania Trump, Meadows added. Members of the White House will be continued to be tested on a daily basis.

President Trump had a campaign rally planned for Florida on Friday and two planned for Wisconsin on Saturday. Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen, who are tested on a daily basis, tested negative for the virus Friday, a spokesman told media outlets.

The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.” Their son Barron, who lives at the White House, tested negative.

The White House began instituting a daily testing regimen for the president’s senior aides after earlier positive cases close to the president. Anyone in close proximity to the president or vice president is also tested every day, including reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

