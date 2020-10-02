http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rUcZyIbnDzw/

Joe Biden will continue campaigning in person on Friday after receiving a negative coronavirus test result.

Biden’s plans to campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, were put in doubt after President Trump tested positive for the virus early Friday morning.

Matt Viser of the Washington Post reported that journalists traveling with Biden to Michigan were “on the move”:

Reporters traveling with Joe Biden are on the move, per pooler @MichaelMathes. Following a negative covid test, Biden is scheduled to resume his campaign events, which today have him in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Biden had two events scheduled in Grand Rapids at 1:20 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Friday afternoon, WOOD TV reported, but those were delayed after the testing. Both events were already planned to be closed to the public.

Meanwhile, Democrats are using the development to slow down Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation process.

Barrett met with Trump on Saturday during the nomination announcement, and progressives have called on her to quarantine because of her contact with Trump.

But the Washington Post reported Barrett contracted the virus earlier this year and recovered:

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this year but has since recovered, three officials familiar with her diagnosis told The Washington Post. Two of the officials said she tested positive for the virus in the summer. All of the people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose her medical condition. Deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere told the paper Barrett is tested daily because of her nominee status and “most recently had a negative diagnosis for COVID-19 on Friday morning.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Hugh Hewitt that none of the developments will slow the confirmation process. McConnell said, “Every precaution needs to be taken because we don’t anticipate any Democratic support at all, either in committee or in the full Senate, and therefore everybody needs to be in an all-hands-on-deck mind-set,” the Wall Street Journal reported. Hearings are scheduled to begin October 12 and may be held virtually. Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

