Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden announced Friday that he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for coronavirus.

Biden and his family attended Tuesday’s presidential debate alongside President Donald Trump and his family.

On Friday morning, Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

What are the details?

In a tweet, Biden wrote, “I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

According to a Friday report from the Associated Press, Biden’s primary care physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, released the negative test results in a statement issued by the Biden 2020 presidential election campaign.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician,” O’Connor said, according to CNBC.

Earlier on Friday, Biden shared his wishes for a swift recovery following Trump’s announcement that he and the First Lady were positive for the deadly virus.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” he shared on Twitter.

According to the New York Times, Biden’s campaign manager, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, requested the campaign team to “refrain from posting about the situation on social media unless otherwise directed by your manager.” In Dillon’s message, she also vowed that “the health and safety of the entire team has been, and will remain, our number one priority.”

