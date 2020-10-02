https://www.dailywire.com/news/journalists-mock-attack-trump-for-getting-covid-19-he-couldnt-even-protect-himself

Journalists mocked and attacked President Donald Trump following the news late on Thursday night that he was diagnosed COVID-19 along with first lady Melania Trump.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions,” the statement continued. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin tweeted: “He should resign immediately.”

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich tweeted: “Timely reminder that on debate night, members of Trump family and Trump administration did not wear masks, which were required by the Cleveland Clinic. A doctor approached the Trump guests, offering masks and reminding them to put one on – but nobody did.”

Washington Post blogger George Conway tweeted: “He failed to protect the country. He couldn’t even protect himself.”

Journalist Neha Poonia tweeted: “President of the United States @realDonaldTrump, someone who repeatedly downplayed the risk of COVID19 and according to a recent study contributed the most to the spread of misinformation about the #Covid-19 pandemic, tests positive for COVID19. Wear. Your. Mask.”

Blogger Josh Butler quote retweeted the president, writing: “Donald Trump, February 28: “[COVID] is going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear” Donald Trump, October 2:”

Journalist Cori Coffin tweeted: “After walking in, FLOTUS & rest of Trump family did not wear a mask during the indoor debate Tuesday night, potentially exposing anyone in contact or nearby. We know the virus travels farther when yelling, meaning Trump likely exposed Biden and Chris Wallace too.”

Journalist Eliza Barr wrote and then later deleted: “Where were you when you discovered Trump had COVID? I was at Westfield Belconnen getting pedicures with my mates before my girl gets married tomorrow. It is a happy moment, for many reasons.”

The Washington Post deleted a column that they tweeted out that was titled: “Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.”

Blogger Pete Forester wrote: “Trump is moving his campaign to some kind of underground quarantine situation. What are you so afraid of Donny? Get out of your sleepy basement! You can’t run for President from a locked room. Coward.”

Liberal lawyer and author Seth Abramson tweeted: “The president has spent seven months making people who have COVID-19 feel wholly alone and unsupported, so I do struggle with him now having it and immediately saying that we’re in this ‘TOGETHER’ It shouldn’t have taken him *personally* getting sick for this sentiment to emerge.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...