Journalists mocked and attacked President Donald Trump following the news late on Thursday night that he was diagnosed COVID-19 along with first lady Melania Trump.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions,” the statement continued. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin tweeted: “He should resign immediately.”

He should resign immediately. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 2, 2020

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich tweeted: “Timely reminder that on debate night, members of Trump family and Trump administration did not wear masks, which were required by the Cleveland Clinic. A doctor approached the Trump guests, offering masks and reminding them to put one on – but nobody did.”

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich engages in victim blaming after learning that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have contracted a deadly virus: https://t.co/ITR0LInEXq pic.twitter.com/Run8VEYaWi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 2, 2020

Washington Post blogger George Conway tweeted: “He failed to protect the country. He couldn’t even protect himself.”

He failed to protect the country. He couldn’t even protect himself. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 2, 2020

Journalist Neha Poonia tweeted: “President of the United States @realDonaldTrump, someone who repeatedly downplayed the risk of COVID19 and according to a recent study contributed the most to the spread of misinformation about the #Covid-19 pandemic, tests positive for COVID19. Wear. Your. Mask.”

President of the United States @realDonaldTrump, someone who repeatedly downplayed the risk of COVID19 and according to a recent study contributed the most to the spread of misinformation about the #Covid-19 pandemic, tests positive for COVID19. Wear. Your. Mask. https://t.co/p9vpF9b7Wj — Neha Poonia (@NehaPoonia) October 2, 2020

Blogger Josh Butler quote retweeted the president, writing: “Donald Trump, February 28: “[COVID] is going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear” Donald Trump, October 2:”

Donald Trump, February 28: “[COVID] is going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear” Donald Trump, October 2: https://t.co/6H6yIcGufK — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) October 2, 2020

Journalist Cori Coffin tweeted: “After walking in, FLOTUS & rest of Trump family did not wear a mask during the indoor debate Tuesday night, potentially exposing anyone in contact or nearby. We know the virus travels farther when yelling, meaning Trump likely exposed Biden and Chris Wallace too.”

After walking in, FLOTUS & rest of Trump family did not wear a mask during the indoor debate Tuesday night, potentially exposing anyone in contact or nearby. We know the virus travels farther when yelling, meaning Trump likely exposed Biden and Chris Wallace too. https://t.co/WEC7hVKQGi — Cori Coffin (@CoriCoffin) October 2, 2020

Journalist Eliza Barr wrote and then later deleted: “Where were you when you discovered Trump had COVID? I was at Westfield Belconnen getting pedicures with my mates before my girl gets married tomorrow. It is a happy moment, for many reasons.”

The Washington Post deleted a column that they tweeted out that was titled: “Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.”

WaPo just deleted this post fantasizing about Trump’s death. pic.twitter.com/osy5cQ06bz — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 2, 2020

Blogger Pete Forester wrote: “Trump is moving his campaign to some kind of underground quarantine situation. What are you so afraid of Donny? Get out of your sleepy basement! You can’t run for President from a locked room. Coward.”

Trump is moving his campaign to some kind of underground quarantine situation.

What are you so afraid of Donny?

Get out of your sleepy basement! You can’t run for President from a locked room. Coward. https://t.co/UxF6716D9C — Pete Forester (@pete_forester) October 2, 2020

Liberal lawyer and author Seth Abramson tweeted: “The president has spent seven months making people who have COVID-19 feel wholly alone and unsupported, so I do struggle with him now having it and immediately saying that we’re in this ‘TOGETHER’ It shouldn’t have taken him *personally* getting sick for this sentiment to emerge.”

The president has spent seven months making people who have COVID-19 feel wholly alone and unsupported, so I do struggle with him now having it and immediately saying that we’re in this “TOGETHER” It shouldn’t have taken him *personally* getting sick for this sentiment to emerge https://t.co/xSO997Ow2J — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 2, 2020

