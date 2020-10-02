https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/02/joy-reid-has-a-cellphone-full-of-texts-from-friends-not-sure-they-believe-trump-has-covid-and-guess-whos-to-blame/

Very early in the morning, President Trump announced that he and first lady Melania had tested positive for COVID-19:

Naturally it didn’t take long for MSNBC’s Joy Reid to put on the tinfoil hat labeled “TDS” and pass along her opinion — er, sorry, her “friends” opinions:

THERE it is…

And there’s no more of a bubbly place than the MSNBC bubble!

Blaming somebody else for their own insanity is extra special.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...