Sen. Thom Tillis, also at the White House event for ACB, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19:

According to his office, Sen. Tillis doesn’t have any symptoms and he’s planning to quarantine for 10 days:

Full statement:

Sen. Tillis joins Sen. Lee as the 2nd member of the Judiciary Committee to test positive for the virus:

