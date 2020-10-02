https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/kellyanne-conway-announces-tested-positive-covid-19/

Former senior Trump White House advisor Kellyanne Conway announced she has tested positive for the COVID-19 China coronavirus. The announcement came after an evening of Conway family drama as teen rebel daughter Claudia took to TikTok to tell the world her mother was coughing and had tested positive. Conway quit her job at the White House last month to try take care of her disintegrating family.

Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House, August 21, screen image.

Kellyanne Conway, “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Kellyanne Conway attended the White House ceremony for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last Saturday. That event is looking to be the focal point of the outbreak that infected President Trump, First Lady Melania and several others so far. Barrett was reported to have tested positive for the virus in the summer.

“At least seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 who attended Saturday’s Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination event nomination of Judge Barrett: Pres Trump, Melania Trump, Sen Thom Tillis, Sen Mike Lee, Notre Dame Pres John Jenkins, Kellyanne Conway and a WH reporter.”

At least seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 who attended Saturday’s Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination event nomination of Judge Barrett: Pres Trump, Melania Trump, Sen Thom Tillis, Sen Mike Lee, Notre Dame Pres John Jenkins, Kellyanne Conway and a WH reporter. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 3, 2020

PHOTO/ Here’s where Kellyanne Conway—who we now know, via her daughter, has COVID-19—was sitting at the Amy Coney Barrett event at the White House: pic.twitter.com/fEVkrjYxTR — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 3, 2020

Well Claudia Conway says her mother has tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve updated our photo to circle 6. Note: this does not include Hicks who was said to be there too. pic.twitter.com/X88Lv0R8Cm — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 3, 2020

Claudia Conway’s reposted TikTok videos:

Claudia Conway has been posting about the Trump Covid news to her nearly 1M followers https://t.co/Jlhhb3Ha6f pic.twitter.com/bciBVUnHJ4 — Home Depot Skeleton (@TaylorLorenz) October 2, 2020

Damn Claudia Conway pic.twitter.com/GKA9yhIwrK — Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) October 3, 2020

Claudia Conway is claiming on TikTok that her mom Kellyanne infected their family with COVID. pic.twitter.com/qhOHmCCNQn — Kalhan (@KalhanR) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile George Conway is attacking President Trump.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2

(“SARS-CoV-2”) https://t.co/nTLGUam7A0 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 3, 2020

