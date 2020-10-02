https://thehill.com/homenews/news/519448-kellyanne-conway-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwaySpecial counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report George and Kellyanne Conway honor Ginsburg Trump carries on with rally, unaware of Ginsburg’s death MORE, former longtime adviser to President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway tweeted.

“As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic,” she continued.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Conway on Saturday attended a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House where Trump officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Barrett participated in ‘mock’ Supreme Court ruling exercise on Affordable Care Act before Ginsburg’s death: report Manchin becomes first Democrat to meet with Trump’s Supreme Court pick MORE on the Supreme Court.

Other attendees — including Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeComey defends FBI Russia probe from GOP criticism Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting Barrett to sit with McConnell and other GOP senators in back-to-back meetings MORE (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisOvernight Health Care: Six Republicans break with party on ObamaCare vote | Pfizer CEO ‘disappointed’ vaccine discussed ‘in political terms’ | Trump Supreme Court pick signed ‘right to life’ statement in 2006 Democrat Cunningham raises record .3M in third quarter for bid against Tillis GOP rejects Schumer bill protecting ObamaCare amid Supreme Court fight MORE (R-N.C.), and Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins — all announced Friday that they tested positive for the virus.

Conway did not confirm where she may have contracted the virus.

Washington was upended early Friday after the president announced that he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE tested positive for the virus.

Trump traveled to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening. He is set to remain there “for the next few days” following his diagnosis. White House officials have said that Trump’s symptoms are mild and he remains in good spirits.

Trump on Friday evening tweeted a pre-recorded video message thanking Americans for their support as he fights the virus.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump says in the 18-second clip, tweeted after he left for Walter Reed.

“I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” he added. “The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it.”

White House adviser Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE also tested positive for the virus Thursday after she had traveled with Trump on Air Force One earlier in the week.

Conway departed from her position in the Trump administration at the end of August to focus on family matters, she said in a statement at the time.

Her daughter, Claudia Conway, was the first to announce that her mom tested positive in a video on TikTok.

