https://mediarightnews.com/kellyanne-conway-tests-positive-for-covid-19-and-her-daughter-rants-about-it-trashes-trump/

It has not been a good couple of days for the GOP, as many have been tested positive for the Coronavirus, including President Trump, Melania, and now Kellyanne Conway. Conway recently announced she was leaving her White House post as political disagreements bubbled with her husband and daughter. Kellyanne tweeted this not long ago:

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.” See tweet:

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

As if it wasn’t bad enough for Conway, her daughter apparently took to Tik Tok in a fit of rage, trashing President Trump despite his hospitalization and also trashing her own mother tragically. John Buysse posted images with words showing some of the things she said that you can see for yourself.

“Kellyanne Conway’s daughter saying her mom has COVID on TikTok. Kellyanne attended the SCOTUS WH event, as well.”

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter saying her mom has COVID on TikTok. Kellyanne attended the SCOTUS WH event, as well. pic.twitter.com/xaimm7FY7N — John Buysse (@JohnBuysse) October 3, 2020

Earlier today Thom Tillis, North Carolina US Senator (R) was reported to have Coronavirus, among other GOP officials. Time will tell who else may come down with this awful scourge as people have begun to speculate about President Trump’s health as he is in Walter Reed Hospital now trying to heal from the disease.

Leftists are using this as an opportunity to trash Trump and Republicans while others have been more graceful, whether or not the nicer ones are doing it for PR is hard to tell.