North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday sent well wishes to President Donald Trump over his coronavirus diagnosis.

According to North Korea state media, Kim “offered his sympathy to the president and the first lady,” who also tested positive, and “sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible.”

Trump and Kim have convened at two summits to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea. However, the two have yet to hammer out a deal after disagreeing about sanctions.

But Trump has maintained a friendly relationship with the North Korean leader, saying they both “fell in love” when they exchanged love letters.

On Friday morning, Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19. After feeling mild symptoms, such as a low-grade fever, he went to Walter Reed Medical Center where he will be hospitalized for the next few days.

White House senior adviser Hope Hicks and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel tested positive for the coronavirus as well.

