North Korean regime leader Kim Jong Un on Friday wished a speedy recovery from COVID-19 to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Pyongyang’s state news agency released a “message of sympathy” from Kim to Trump on Saturday local time. Kim “offered his sympathy to the president and the first lady” and “hoped they will surely overcome it,” according to the news release.

Trump and Kim have met at two summits while negotiating a deal to denuclearize North Korea. The two leaders have developed an unlikely rapport and have exchanged a number of letters.

The communist regime in North Korea claims to have had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 despite major outbreaks in neighboring China and South Korea. The World Health Organization told CNN in July that it had tested 922 people all of whom were negative.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, announced early Friday that both the president and first lady tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, also known as the coronavirus. The first couple were tested after the president’s senior counselor, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk from the Marine One helicopter back to the White House after traveling to Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md., for Memorial Day holiday commemorations from Washington, in a May 25, 2020, file photograph. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Trump on Friday moved his offices to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he will continue to work, according to the White House. The president received an injection of an experimental antibody drug before departing the White House.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you,” Trump said in a video posted on Twitter shortly after he arrived at Walter Reed.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said earlier in the day that “Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.” She said the president will remain at the hospital “for the next few days” out of an “abundance of caution.”

A number of key people in regular contact with the president all tested negative after Trump’s diagnosis: Barron Trump, the president’s youngest son, Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

In addition to taking Regeneron’s experimental antibody cocktail, the president has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin, according to his physician.

Allen Zhong contributed to this report.

