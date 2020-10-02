http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2BLO5CaR7Mg/

Left-wing pundits and activists appeared to question on Friday whether President Donald Trump truly had tested positive for the coronavirus.

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed the president’s credibility was “wrecked” after she allegedly received text messages from people who were skeptical about his diagnosis:

Here’s how wrecked Trump’s credibility is at this point: I’ve got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid. “He lies so much,” one friend just texted. “Is he just doing this to get out of the debates?” others are texting. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 2, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Reid said, “We haven’t been able to count on them for the truth about anything for four years” in reference to the president’s administration:

This right here. We haven’t been able to count on them for the truth about anything for four years. https://t.co/83n4ddIPeu — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 2, 2020

In a Facebook post on Friday, left-wing documentary director Michael Moore said President Trump is “an evil genius and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game,” according to Breitbart News.

“He knows being sick tends to gain one sympathy. He’s not above weaponizing this,” he continued.

Just before midnight on Thursday, the president tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

In a tweet Thursday night, MSNBC Justice and Security Analyst Matthew Miller appeared to suggest Americans could not trust what the White House said about the president’s health:

Thank god the White House has a history of being completely honest about the president’s health. It would be awful if we couldn’t trust them right now. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 2, 2020

In a post on Friday morning, left-wing activist Linda Sarsour appeared to claim that President Trump’s positive test for the coronavirus meant he did not want to participate in another presidential debate with his Democrat opponent, Joe Biden:

Seems like someone don’t wanna go back to the debate stage. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 2, 2020

Author David Simon tweeted, “Honestly, when a man lies so damn much, am I wrong to imagine another cry of wolf for an October surprise?”:

Honestly, when a man lies so damn much, am I wrong to imagine another cry of wolf for an October surprise? That Trump is claiming a positive test, will present as asymptomatic, or claim himself cured with bleach, then dismiss COVID again as a Democratic hoax? I’m wrong, right? — David Simon (@AoDespair) October 2, 2020

Guitarist Charles Johnson also claimed that people are skeptical of the president’s test results:

Trump lies so much, people are skeptical he really has COVID. And who can blame them? I don’t think he’s lying this time though. I just hope this freaking idiot didn’t give it to the Bidens. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 2, 2020

However, former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson told The Kyle Olson Show on Friday that both the president and first lady are asymptomatic, according to Breitbart News.

“I fully expect … this to resolve itself in the next 7 to 10 days,” Jackson said, adding that the White House has an aggressive testing protocol and the president’s case was caught early.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

